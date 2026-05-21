Rice field irrigation kicks off in Kyzylorda region

According to the ministry, rice has currently been planted on 49,857 ha of land in the region, with irrigation completed on 41,657 ha so far.

Earlier, authorities stated that rice cultivation in Kyzylorda region during the current growing season would be capped at 70,000 ha. To ensure efficient water management, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation established a water-use limit of 3.2 billion m³ for the region.

Taking water-use limits into account, local farms are diversifying their crop structure.

“At present, irrigation water distribution is underway. We remain in contact with the regional branch of Kazvodkhoz and receive water according to the approved schedule,” said Zhasulan Turlybekov, head of LLP Madi Kazhy.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

“The supply of irrigation water to farms is being carried out fully in line with the approved schedule. So far, our branch has signed 928 agreements with agricultural producers for water supply through irrigation canals,” said Nazhmadin Shamuratov, director of the Kyzylorda branch of Kazvodkhoz.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan exports over 3.6 million tons of wheat.