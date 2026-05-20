Kazakhstan exports over 3.6 mln tons of wheat

The mining sector continued to show strong export activity, with crude oil exports reaching 16.8 million tons in the first quarter from total resources of 19.7 million tons. Coal resources totaled 28.9 million tons, including 7.4 million tons for export, while iron ore production reached 12.8 million tons, with exports amounting to 2.4 million tons.

Kazakhstan remained a major grain exporter, shipping 3.7 million tons of wheat and 328,100 tons of barley to foreign markets between January and March.

Processed products also posted strong figures. Flour exports amounted to 555,100 tons from total resources of 944,200 tons, while vegetable oil exports reached 299,300 tons, slightly exceeding production volumes of 291,100 tons.

In the food industry, meat production amounted to 254,100 tons with total resources reaching 286,600 tons, while dairy production stood at 266,400 tons out of 307,400 tons in total resources.

Industrial output included 1.6 million tons of gasoline, 1.6 million tons of diesel fuel, and 2.8 million tons of cement. In the automotive sector, Kazakhstan produced 42,100 passenger cars, while imports made up 32,200 vehicles from total resources of 74,300 units.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan saw moderate growth in foreign trade in early 2026, fueled by an increase in both exports and imports.