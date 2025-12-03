Rice-based fare chosen as Japan's "Dish of the Year" in 2025

Gurunavi Inc. said this year's dish was also chosen because people are increasingly looking for ways to make stockpiled rice taste better. To ensure a stable domestic supply, the government has begun releasing stockpiled rice for sale.

Rice consumption is decreasing, but its value will increase if new recipes and menus are developed. I hope many people will eat rice, a Gurunavi official said.

The company selects its "Dish of the Year" based on search history on its website and the results of a questionnaire.

Matcha came in second, driven by its growing popularity among travelers visiting Japan.

The Chinese dish "malatang," or spicy hot pot, was also nominated, having grown increasingly popular among young people amid a rising trend of health consciousness.

Previously, Qazinform reported Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark, "I will work, work, work, work and work," was selected as Japan's top catchphrase for 2025, the award's organizer said Monday.