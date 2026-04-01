Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Uzbekistan

The tournament is organized by the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the National Olympic Committee and the Gymnastics Federation, under the auspices of the International Gymnastics Federation.

Photo credit: UzA

The competition brings together top gymnasts from Armenia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Israel, Italy, Canada, China, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, the United States, Türkiye, the Philippines, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Korea, and Japan.

The opening ceremony of the competition was attended by Adham Ikramov, Minister of Sports of Uzbekistan, Otabek Umarov, First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, and representatives of the sports community and distinguished guests.

Photo credit: UzA

Representing the national team of Uzbekistan in the individual program are Takhmina Ikromova and Lola Jurayeva, while in group routines the team includes Mumtozabonu Iskhakzoda, Amaliya Mamedova, Evelina Atalyants, Yasmina Mkrtcheva, Yulia Valevataya, and Samira Akhmedova.