RFID tagging to cover 90% of Kazakhstan’s livestock by 2028

According to him, digitalization in agriculture is becoming a key tool for achieving SDG 2.

An AI assistant for farmers is being launched to offer guidance on subsidies and government support programs, while the new “Electronic Agro-Industrial Complex (e-AIC)” ecosystem is being developed to promote Smart Farming.

“By 2028, these technologies will cover at least 50% of agricultural land, boosting yields by 20–25% and reducing losses from droughts and pests through predictive analytics. At the same time, up to 90% of the country’s livestock will be tagged with RFID chips and monitored using AI, helping to strengthen national food security,” said Zhaslan Madiyev.

He added that the digitalization of the agro-industrial complex is not only a modernization tool, but also a contribution to the global goals of eradicating hunger and improving the resilience of the agricultural sector.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is developing seven national standards for Artificial Intelligence.