RFID tagging to cover 90% of Kazakhstan’s livestock by 2028
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev spoke about the introduction of digital technologies in the country’s agricultural sector during the 11th session of the Parliamentary Commission on Monitoring the Implementation of the National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, digitalization in agriculture is becoming a key tool for achieving SDG 2.
An AI assistant for farmers is being launched to offer guidance on subsidies and government support programs, while the new “Electronic Agro-Industrial Complex (e-AIC)” ecosystem is being developed to promote Smart Farming.
“By 2028, these technologies will cover at least 50% of agricultural land, boosting yields by 20–25% and reducing losses from droughts and pests through predictive analytics. At the same time, up to 90% of the country’s livestock will be tagged with RFID chips and monitored using AI, helping to strengthen national food security,” said Zhaslan Madiyev.
He added that the digitalization of the agro-industrial complex is not only a modernization tool, but also a contribution to the global goals of eradicating hunger and improving the resilience of the agricultural sector.
Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is developing seven national standards for Artificial Intelligence.