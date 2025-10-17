Kazakhstan developing seven national AI standards

It is noteworthy that today in Astana, the Secretary-General of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Sergio Mujica, attended the regional meeting "Central Asia and ISO."

"The meeting was a major event for the entire region. The presence of the ISO Secretary-General underscores Central Asia's growing role in the international standardization system. We discussed how standards should evolve and develop in the context of rapid digitalization. AI, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are no longer the future, but a reality we are dealing with today," said Zhanna Yessenbekova.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov / Kazinform

She stated that Kazakhstan is actively involved in the global digital development agenda.

"This year, the country is already developing seven national AI standards based on ISO international documents, covering areas of terminology, risk management, and AI system architecture," the speaker said.

A key announcement made during the meeting was the official appointment of a Kazakhstani representative to the position of ISO Regional Manager for Russian-speaking countries in Europe and Central Asia.

"This is a significant step that strengthens our country's standing in international standardization and opens up new opportunities for cooperation in the region," noted the Committee Chair.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received ISO Secretary-General Sergio Mujica.