Under the proposal, the current standard pension age of 67 would be replaced by a benchmark that increases as people live longer. The earliest age at which people can claim a pension, currently 62, would also rise.

People born in 1967 would be the first affected, with the relevant pension age thresholds rising by about three months. Based on current life expectancy projections, those born in the late 1990s could face a standard pension age of around 70 and an earliest claiming age of approximately 65.

The government has also proposed a lifelong supplement for eligible workers with long work histories who need to retire early. Other measures would improve pension benefits for people receiving disability benefits and those on the lowest pensions.

The consultation period ends on February 17, 2027. The government plans to submit a bill to Parliament in spring 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan ranked 29th out of 55 countries in the annual Marsh & CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2026, with a score of 64.8 out of a possible 100 points.