Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov re-elected as chairman of Respublica Party

Delegates from regional branches highlighted achievements under Khodzhanazarov’s leadership. For the past three years, the party established a nationwide regional network, created a personnel reserve, gained representation in Parliament and launched legislative and public initiatives.

Open voting confirmed the extension of his chairmanship by majority support. The decision took effect immediately upon adoption by Congress.

Earlier, the Ak Zhol party announced its upcoming pre-election congress.

The Central Election Commission has approved seven parties to participate in the upcoming Qurultay elections.