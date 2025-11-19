Respiratory infection cases in Kazakhstan decline by 20%

According to the minister, Kazakhstan registers 3–4 million cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and up to 2,000 cases of influenza each year.

“Since the start of the 2024–2025 epidemiological season on September 1, a total of 1,461,819 ARVI cases have been registered in the country — a 20% decrease compared to the same period of the previous season (1,678,904 cases as of September 1, 2024). Among children under 14, 963,847 cases have been reported (65.9%),” the minister said.

However, weekly data shows an upward trend. Over the past week, 183,074 ARVI cases were recorded nationwide — 16% more than during the corresponding week of the previous season.

Since the beginning of the season, 590 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported. Of these, 587 are Hong Kong flu — type A (H3N2), which has been circulating in Kazakhstan since 2001. The remaining three cases are type A (H1N1).

“Flu circulation this year began in Week 41, during the first half of October, slightly earlier than last season. No new influenza types previously unseen in Kazakhstan have been detected. Patients with ARVI and flu symptoms are also tested for non-influenza viruses. Nationwide, we are seeing circulation of rhinovirus, parainfluenza, adenovirus, bocavirus, coronavirus, RSV, and metapneumovirus,” AInazarova added.

Children aged 0–14 represent 66% of all ARVI cases, with adults accounting for the remaining 34%.

Over the past week, more than 6,000 ARVI cases and 13 flu cases have been reported among schoolchildren, accounting for roughly 4% of all registered cases.

A total of 2.1 million people have been vaccinated against influenza. The vaccine provides protection against strains circulating this season, including influenza A (H3N2).

“Currently, around 80% of patients diagnosed with ARVI or influenza are treated on an outpatient basis. To provide primary care, 995 mobile teams and 1,792 screening rooms have been established, including 1,097 specifically for pregnant women and children. Emergency medical services are handled by 1,618 ambulance teams,” the minister said.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan has introduced AI-based adaptive radiation therapy.