    Kazakhstan introduces AI-based adaptive radiation therapy

    12:46, 17 November 2025

    The National Research Oncology Center has implemented the world’s only radiation therapy technology that uses artificial intelligence, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.

    Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

    Kairgeldy Datbayev, head of the center’s medical physics department, noted that the new method allows doctors to adapt treatment daily based on individual changes in a patient’s body, significantly improving the precision of radiation delivery and reducing the risk of side effects.

    “Tumors can change size rapidly during treatment, and pelvic organs such as the bladder and intestines shift position daily, making it impossible to keep them in the same place. We introduced adaptive radiation therapy in March 2025 and have since treated over 80% of our patients using this method. Both the medical staff and we, the technical specialists, are very pleased with the results,” Datbayev said.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, the Ministry of Healthcare has drafted amendments to the sanitary-epidemiological requirements for the cemeteries and funeral facilities, namely crematoria, columbaria, funeral homes and funeral service shops.

    Nariman Mergalym
