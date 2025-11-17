Kazakhstan introduces AI-based adaptive radiation therapy

Kairgeldy Datbayev, head of the center’s medical physics department, noted that the new method allows doctors to adapt treatment daily based on individual changes in a patient’s body, significantly improving the precision of radiation delivery and reducing the risk of side effects.

“Tumors can change size rapidly during treatment, and pelvic organs such as the bladder and intestines shift position daily, making it impossible to keep them in the same place. We introduced adaptive radiation therapy in March 2025 and have since treated over 80% of our patients using this method. Both the medical staff and we, the technical specialists, are very pleased with the results,” Datbayev said.

