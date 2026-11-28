The platform helps users quickly find necessary information, analyze lengthy articles, and systematize data.

Photo: gov.kz

Its database includes around 300,000 unique articles, including materials from national newspaper and magazine archives. AI-QazMedia summarizes long articles, lists key takeaways and conclusions, and extracts requested details into structured tables.

Five university researchers developed the model. Associate Professor Assel Ospan said the team plans to add tools for interview preparation and audio processing.

"In the future, we plan to add a speech recognition feature. It will help journalists work with interviews," Assel Ospan said.

Photo: gov.kz

Under the developers' plan, the AI assistant will help draft interview questions beforehand and then transcribe audio recordings, storing the questions and answers in a database.

Anyone can register on the AI-QazMedia platform and use its tools.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan showcased digital projects at AI Journey 2026 in Moscow.