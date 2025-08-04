Researchers reveal lifelike reconstructions of sisters buried 6,000 years ago

The findings, published in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, suggest that the women likely worked in the mine, extracting stone for tools and weapons.

According to scientists, the women were likely sisters. Their skeletons were found in the mine, one buried on top of the other.

Skeleton preservation scheme. Drawing by I. Jarošová and M. Fojtová

The younger woman was buried at a depth of about 6 meters, the older one about a meter lower. Both were about 1.5 meters tall and aged between 30 and 40 years. Their bones show signs of hard physical labor: worn joints, early signs of arthritis, herniated discs, and partially healed fractures.

The burial site also contained the remains of a newborn child and a dog, possibly indicating a symbolic or ceremonial purpose. Although the skeletons showed no obvious signs of violent death or disease, the researchers suggest that the circumstances of their burial may have resulted in a ritual act or a socially motivated decision.

