Researchers discover low-cost alternative to indium for solar cells

The breakthrough replaces indium-based oxide with tin oxide, a material that costs 1 percent as much, without sacrificing performance, according to a statement released recently by Australia's Monash University.

The progress marks the realization of a large-area, highly efficient indium-free perovskite tandem solar cell, demonstrating that the technology can be scaled beyond laboratory-sized devices, said Monash University Professor Cheng Yuan, senior author of the study published in Science.

The advance brings next-generation tandem solar cells a step closer to commercial production, offering the potential for cheaper solar panels that generate more electricity from the same amount of sunlight, according to the research involving Monash University, Soochow University in China, and other academic and industry partners.

By replacing indium-based oxide with tin oxide, the researchers produced a commercially sized mini-module with a certified efficiency of 31 percent. The devices also maintained strong performance after exposure to heat, humidity and more than three months of outdoor operation, researchers said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in 2024, global electricity production from renewable sources increased by 9.8%, while generation from fossil fuels and other non-renewables grew by only 1.4%.