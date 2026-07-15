Global production of ‘green’ electricity surges by record 9.8%

According to Renewable Energy Statistics 2026 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the share of ‘green’ electricity in global production has reached 31.7%.

Ahead of the 31st UN Climate Conference (COP31), Turkiye, which will chair the forum, presented a global target to raise the share of electricity in final energy demand to 35%.

By IRENA estimates, the goal can only be achieved given if the share of renewable sources in global electricity generation increases from 31.7% in 2024 to 78% by 2035 – an increase of almost 2.5 times.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “The world is rallying behind electrification as a cornerstone of the energy transition, with renewable electricity as its driving force.”

In his opinion, growing support for global electrification reflects a shared recognition that clean electricity strengthens energy security, resilience and competitiveness.

“This will require renewable electricity generation to expand at an unprecedented pace over the next decade - around 2.5 times today's level. Technologies are available, the economics are compelling. Now we must swiftly shift from fossil fuels to clean electricity across buildings, transport and industry,” he noted.

According to Simon Stiell, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), “the global transition is now ‘irreversible’ and this new data is powerful new evidence.”

“With renewable power generation clocking its fastest growth ever, the shift to clean energy is charging ahead, because it’s now cheaper, safer and faster-to-market,” said Simon Stiell.

He highlighted that the process of transitioning to clean energy is still far from fast or inclusive enough, and many vulnerable nations need significant support, making full and timely delivery of all climate finance pledges essential.

Regional indicators

Asia became the largest producer of renewable electricity in 2024, generating 4,589 terawatt-hours - a 14.3% increase from the previous year. Solar and wind power saw particularly strong growth.

Europe generated 1,758 terawatt-hours, an increase of 7.2%, driven by the development of solar and hydropower. In North America, production increased by 5.8% to 1,535 terawatt-hours, and in South America by 2.9% to 1,047 terawatt-hours.

The Middle East recorded the fastest growth among all regions, with green electricity generation rising 17.3%. However, its total output remained at 76 terawatt-hours. The report also says a record 693 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity was installed worldwide in 2025.

According to revised figures, global installed renewable energy capacity reached 5.2 terawatts by the end of 2025, accounting for 49.5% of the world's total installed power generation capacity.

It was previously reported that China had launched first AI data center powered by 100% green electricity.