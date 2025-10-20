Researchers discover large gold mine in China’s Gansu Province

According to Global Times, the gold deposit was identified as a major find through large-scale geochemical exploration, following preliminary geological surveys in the region.



The department highlighted that the discovery provides valuable practical experience for future gold exploration in similar areas, such as the Gansu resilient shear zones. These insights are crucial for selecting appropriate exploration methods, refining mineral prospecting strategies, and guiding the direction of future surveys.



Previously, the China Geological Survey reported significant progress in gold exploration, announcing new reserves in Gansu, Inner Mongolia, and Heilongjiang, with a cumulative increase of 168 tonnes in confirmed gold resources.



Earlier, it was reported that gold price hit a new all-time high, topping $4,200 per troy ounce.