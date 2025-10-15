Gold price hits a new all-time high, topping $4,200 per troy ounce
08:23, 15 October 2025
The price of gold futures for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) hit a new all-time high, exceeding $4,200 per troy ounce, according to trading data, TASS reports.
As of 4:12 a.m. Moscow time (1:12 a.m. GMT), the price of gold was $4,202.4 per troy ounce (up 0.64%).
As of 4:27 a.m. Moscow time (1:27 a.m. GMT), the price of gold accelerated its growth, trading at $4,205.1 per troy ounce (up 0.7%).
As written before, Gold prices have surged to an all-time high above $4,000 an ounce as investors seek safe assets amid mounting economic and political instability worldwide.