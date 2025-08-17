Research shows repetition can turn fake photos into truth

In the study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and Cognition, participants were shown a series of photographs alongside AI-generated images. Later, these same images reappeared, mixed in with new ones, and participants were asked to judge whether each depicted a real object or event.

The results were clear: images that people had already seen were rated as more credible than those shown for the first time, regardless of whether they were authentic or fabricated.

Lead author Guy Grinfeld, a doctoral candidate at the School of Psychological Sciences in the Gershon H. Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences, explained that the findings are rooted in a well-known psychological phenomenon known as the mere exposure effect.

This effect suggests that information encountered multiple times is perceived as more credible. Until now, it had only been documented for text; this is the first study to confirm it also applies to images.

“As we like to summarize it, if until now the proverb went, 'A lie told often enough becomes the truth.' Our study shows that an image seen often enough becomes reality,” added Grinfeld.

Interestingly, the effect was even stronger among participants who were generally more skeptical and less inclined to trust images. This suggests that cautious individuals may rely more heavily on repetition as a signal of truth.

The researchers note that in an age of visual overload and easily manipulated content, the challenge for society is to maintain critical thinking and the ability to distinguish fact from fabrication.

