Rescue teams from Kokshetau, Atbasar, Astana, and Karaganda participate in flood relief efforts in Bulandy district

The situation in the Bulandy district has deteriorated. Residents of Makinsk have posted videos on social media showing streets and homes submerged in water. One of the most striking images is that of residents being evacuated from Novoselov Street using a tractor bucket.

Photo credit: The emergency situations department of Akmola region

Akimat of the Bulandy district reported that due to heavy rainfall, water levels in the city's canals and ditches, including on Novoselov Street, have risen. Seven residents have been evacuated and are now staying with relatives.

The regional Emergency Situations Department's press service stated that Vice Minister Ramil Kamalov is at the scene. The akim (mayor) of Akmola region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, is also in the area.

Photo credit: The emergency situations department of Akmola region

"The regional Emergency Situations Department is actively involved in flood relief efforts, with additional units from Kokshetau, Atbasar, and Astana deployed. A further group from the Karaganda region's Emergency Situations Department is expected to arrive soon," said Yersain Koishibayev, official spokesperson of the emergency situations department of Akmola region.

Sack tare filled with inert materials are being laid to strengthen the embankments and protect residential areas in Makinsk. Approximately 400 personnel and about 100 units of specialized equipment are involved in the efforts.

Photo credit: The emergency situations department of Akmola region

"A decision has been made to open up the roads in order to effectively manage floodwaters. This measure will reduce the hydraulic pressure on the settlement and minimize the risks of further flooding. The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the population and reduce the consequences of the disaster," the regional Emergency Situations Department added.

Photo credit: The emergency situations department of Akmola region

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has highlighted an importance of flood control measures.