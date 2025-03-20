President Tokayev highlights importance of flood control measures

Arinov reported on the Ministry’s activities, reforms that took place as well as ongoing efforts aimed at preventing and eliminating emergencies.

According to the report, a unified territorial body, removing excessive management units, was set up in a bid to increase the efficiency. The Command Control Center boosted its digital technology use through live video streaming from drones and integration with inter-agency services, leading to a 2.8% reduction in accidents, a 10.2% decrease in human deaths, and an 8.1% drop in the number of those injured.

President Tokayev was informed about the Ministry’s infrastructure projects, including construction of a fire station in Astana and a search and rescue station in Atyrau. In 2024, 14 new fire stations were inaugurated.

Arinov said that rescuers got new uniforms and that the Ministry’s physical infrastructure is undergoing an upgrade, including aircraft procurement. The Auyl kutkarushylary program which seeks to enhance security in rural areas has been launched.

The South Base at the operational unit Alatau in Almaty and three temporary housing sites are functioning to prepare for possible emergencies. The Teniz zhasagy subunit was formed in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea to rescue people and ships in distress. The special squad Aibat was set up to escort humanitarian convoys in disaster locations, while work is ongoing to form aviation squads in all regions.

The Head of State was briefed that the flood situation is presently stable in the country, as forces and means are on standby to evacuate citizens and deploy vehicles. The country’s eight areas are under flood watches as well as constant data exchange with Russia and Kyrgyzstan is in place.

Following the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of flood control measures as well as instructed to continue implementing the tasks set to upgrade the system of emergency situations prevention and elimination.