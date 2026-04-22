RES‑2026 to host 1st round of International Water Organization consultations

The Head of State noted that alongside regional efforts, global water cooperation remains a key priority.

“Last December in Ashgabat city I proposed to establish International Water Organization as an agency of United Nations. This initiative is particularly timely, as the UN is currently reviewing thousands of mandates, offering an opportunity to strengthen coherence and effectiveness in global governance. I am pleased to note that this Summit will host the first round of international consultations on this proposal,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As it was reported, the Regional Ecological Summit RES-2026 is underway in Astana. In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the shared responsibility of countries for protecting the planet and spoke about the role of the UN in the context of global changes.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan plans to reduce emissions from major energy facilities by almost 35%, and that environmental security is a key priority of Kazakhstan’s state policy.

In addition, he stated that water security is of exceptional importance both for Kazakhstan and for the entire Central Asian region, stressing the need for rational and fair management of water resources. According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan has achieved tangible results in biodiversity conservation.