President Tokayev calls for united ecological front in Central Asia

The summit, held in cooperation with the United Nations, brought together leaders, international organizations, and experts from more than 55 countries on Earth Day in Astana.

“I would like to welcome you all to the Regional Ecological Summit and to have our Central Asian and Caucasus countries here as stakeholders. Thank you, my dear colleagues, your attendance at this forum, held in cooperation with the United Nations, is an added value to this extremely important event. Indeed, today, on Earth Day, we gather in Astana to reaffirm our shared responsibility to protect our planet,” the President said.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, countries in the region clearly recognize the importance of forming a common approach to environmental sustainability. He stressed that ecology goes beyond climate issues and underpins human well-being.

“It is about clean air and safe water, healthy soils and secure food systems. It's about stability of communities and dignity of future generations. It is also about clarity of thought, harmony of our societies and their happiness,” he noted.

The President highlighted growing global uncertainty and its impact on development efforts, calling for stronger international cooperation and respect for multilateral principles.

“The United Nations, created 80 years ago, remains indispensable as the only universal platform for dialogue,” he stated, adding that its Charter “must be accepted and perceived as the single comprehensive document and recognized as such with all its provisions.”

Tokayev underscored that environmental policies must take into account the development needs of emerging economies, stressing that the transition to cleaner energy should be “fair, balanced, and stimulating.”

Among the key ecological challenges facing Central Asia, he named water scarcity, desertification, glacier retreat, air pollution, and biodiversity loss.

“The time for indicating successes is over. The time for making solutions has come,” he said.

The President outlined Kazakhstan’s environmental priorities, including energy transition, biodiversity protection, land restoration, and water management reforms. He noted that renewable energy currently accounts for over 7% of electricity generation and is expected to exceed 15% by 2030.

Tokayev also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation on water security, pointing to progress in restoring the Northern Aral Sea and ongoing efforts related to the Caspian Sea.

“Kazakhstan has therefore initiated an interstate program to prevent further degradation of the Caspian Sea and established Scientific Research Institute of the Caspian Sea to advance regional scientific cooperation,” he said.

In addition, the President reiterated Kazakhstan’s proposal to establish an International Water Organization under the United Nations framework.

He also highlighted biodiversity initiatives, including the recovery of the saiga antelope population and reforestation efforts, with more than 1.5 billion trees planted over the past five years.

Concluding his remarks, President Tokayev stressed the importance of collective responsibility and civic engagement, pointing to the nationwide “Clean Kazakhstan” [Ed. note Taza Qazaqstan] campaign involving nearly one million volunteers.

“Nature can exist without geopolitics, and the latter cannot exist without nature,” the President said, calling for unity, partnership, and practical action in addressing global environmental challenges.

Earlier, it was reported that the 1st Regional Ecological Summit 2026 (RES), themed A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future, kicked off in the Kazakh capital.