Requirements for Presidential candidates specified in draft Constitution

He noted that the 'President' section includes conceptually revised and new provisions.

According to him, the requirements for candidates for the President of the Republic have been specified.

"The President may be elected from among citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan by birth, not younger than forty years of age, fluent in the state language, residing in Kazakhstan for the past fifteen years, possessing higher education diploma, and having at least five years of experience in public service or in elected state positions,” he said.

Certain provisions define the timelines for conducting presidential elections and for the President’s swearing-in. Provisions, regulating the powers of the President, concerning his interaction with the Qurultay, the Government, and other state bodies, as well as personnel-related issues and law‑making functions, have been included.

Provisions regulating the grounds and procedure for the early termination of the President’s powers have been supplemented as well.

"The right of the Head of State to voluntarily resign has been clearly defined. In such a case, the President submits an application for resignation to the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court certifies that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has personally and voluntarily submitted the resignation application. From the moment the conclusion is issued, the President of the Republic is considered relieved of his post due to resignation," Nurmukanov said.

Thereafter, procedures begin for the transfer of presidential powers in the prescribed manner to officials defined by the Constitution – the Vice President, the Chair of the Qurultay, or the Prime Minister. The norms regulating these procedures have also been specified.

"A person who decides to refuse to assume the powers of the President of the Republic submits a statement of refusal to the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court certifies that this person has personally and voluntarily submitted the statement of refusal to assume the powers of the President, and issues a conclusion. Norms are proposed according to which, within seven days from the date of early termination of powers, or death of the President of the Republic, the Qurultay announces the holding of presidential elections. The elections shall be conducted within two months,” stated Bakyt Nurmukhanov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the draft of the new Constitution will be published in Egemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspapers, as well as on the official website of the Constitutional Court.