Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate

Azimova said the new Constitution preserves the fundamental basis of statehood, including the immutability of the unitary state system, inviolability of territorial integrity, equality before the law. These concepts will be enriched with new content and modern guarantees, she added.

The Constitutional Commission chair stressed that the issue is not the volume of legal amendments, but their substantive content.

The new Constitution is based on a human-centered model of the state, in which the individual, their rights, freedoms, and dignity are recognized as the highest value and the main guideline of state policy. It also reflects principles deeply rooted in the people’s traditional values, historical experience, and notions of justice, responsibility, and social solidarity. The development of effective social and political institutions, accountability of government, and the strengthening of mechanisms to protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen are envisaged, she noted.

According to Azimova, this draft of the Basic Law should essentially be regarded not as a package of amendments, but as a new Constitution.

In this regard, taking into account the need to ensure that citizens have the opportunity to familiarize with the text of the new Constitution, I instruct the Office of the Constitutional Court to publish the draft Constitution in Egemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspapers, as well as the official website of the Constitutional Court, said Azimova.

After citizens have reviewed the text of the Basic Law, the Constitutional Commission will continue its work, based on the feedback received.

The date of the next meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission will be announced later.

