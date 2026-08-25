Republican budget revenues to reach 25.6 trillion tenge in 2027

At today’s Government meeting, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev presented the basic parameters of the draft budget for the next three years.

He said republican budget revenues are projected to hit 25.6 trillion tenge, or 12.9% of GDP, while expenditures will rise to 30.2 trillion tenge. The budget deficit is reported to be 2.3% of GDP.

He added 4.4 trillion tenge will be attracted from the National Fund. Of which 2.4 trillion tenge is guaranteed transfer and another 2 trillion tenge is targeted transfer. These funds will be directed to critically important facilities and nationwide projects.

Earlier, the National Economy Ministry said the annual average real GDP growth in 2027-2029 is forecast above 5%. Nominal GDP will grow from 199.3 trillion tenge in 2027 to 245 trillion tenge in 2029.

As written before, Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin reported that Kazakhstan’s state budget revenues grew by almost 16% in the first half of 2026, up to over 13 trillion tenge.