Kazakhstan’s state budget revenues up nearly 16%

He said a major reform implemented last year aimed at strengthening the revenue base and ensuring fiscal sustainability is already showing positive results.

He added revenues from value-added tax rose by nearly 1.5 times compared to the same period in 2025.

According to the Minister, authorities plan to provide domestic mining and metallurgical enterprises with raw materials, ensure timely development of investment projects, commission new infrastructure facilities, carry out the harvest campaign in full and expand agricultural processing volumes to sustain economic growth and achieve a GDP increase of at least 5% in 2026.

Earlier, he said the number of business entities grew by 20.4% in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year.