Republican Bar Association proposes adoption of new Constitution

According to him, the members of the Commission have thoroughly and comprehensively discussed the proposed amendments.

“Yesterday, a preliminary version of the project was presented. I have thoroughly studied all these amendments. Alongside them, a number of other important innovations are being proposed, aimed at changing the substantive concept of the Constitution,” noted he.

Madi Myrzagarayev emphasized that all proposed amendments align with society’s current needs and the demands of the time.

“In this regard, I believe it is reasonable to consider the issue of adopting a new Constitution as part the Constitutional Reform Commission. In conclusion, I would like to highlight again that the final decision on these amendments will be adopted by the people of Kazakhstan. Their fate will be determined at the Referendum. Our objective today is offer society clear and people‑oriented constitutional solutions. The future lies in the hands of our people,” he said.

