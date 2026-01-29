Republic Day celebration highlights growing India-Kazakhstan partnership

The celebration drew more than 200 distinguished guests, reflecting the strong bonds of friendship between India and Kazakhstan.

H.E. Mr. Abdrashov Zhanibek, Ambassador at Large – Head of the Representation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, attended as Chief Guest, representing the Government of Kazakhstan. Other notable attendees included Col. Zhanibek Sargazin of the Institute of Land Forces, Ms. Assel Nazarbetova of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan (KazISS), heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Kazakhstan, media representatives, members of the Indian diaspora, and Kazakh friends of India.

Photo credit: Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan

Ambassador Y.K. Sailas Thangal, in his address, underscored the enduring values of Indian democracy, highlighting the country’s longest written constitution and the guiding principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – “the world is one family”. He also emphasized the growing partnership between India and Kazakhstan, particularly in trade and other promising areas of cooperation.

Photo credit: Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan

The Chief Guest congratulated the Embassy on the occasion, praising the meticulous organization and warm hospitality. He noted that such initiatives play a vital role in strengthening collaboration and fostering goodwill between nations.

Guests were captivated by a cultural program titled Vande Mataram, presented by the Director and artists of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Astana. They performance added vibrancy and artistic flair to the evening.

Photo credit: Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan

This year’s celebration introduced a unique attraction: a parallel event promoting Indian tea and coffee. Organized by the Team Board and Coffee Board of India, the initiative featured two tea sommeliers who traveled from India to Almaty to showcase the richness of Indian brews.

Photo credit: Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan

The evening concluded with a raffle draw, with prizes generously sponsored by Air Astana, Indigo Airlines, Satguru Travels, Spice Mantra, Tandoor, Silver Spoon, Riwayat, Pradnya Yoga Centre, Almaty Ayuverda Centre, Kiran Medical Yoga Centre, Leela International Almaty, and Daawat Restaurant.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported how Astana had celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day last week.