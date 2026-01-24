India celebrates 77th Republic Day with grand reception in Astana

Representing the Government of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration, attend as the chief guest. The distinguished guest list also included Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev, Vice Minister for Trade Aidar Abildabekov, and Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Chief of Land Forces of the Kazakh Army. They were joined by heads of diplomatic missions, media representatives, members of the Indian diaspora, and local friends of the Indian community.

Phоtо credit: The Embassy of India in Astana

In his keynote address, Ambassador Y.K. Sailas Thangal emphasized the strength of India’s vibrant democracy, noting the historical significance of the Indian Constitution – the longest written constitution in the world.

He also spoke on the guiding philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“The World is One Family”), reflecting on the deep-rooted bilateral ties between India and Kazakhstan and identifying key sectors for future economic growth.

Phоto credit: The Embassy of India in Astana

Minister Shakkaliyev extended his congratulations to the Embassy, underscoring the historical depth of the Indo-Kazakh relationship and the continued commitment to strengthening diplomatic and trade bonds.

The evening featured a captivating cultural performance titled Vande Mataram, curated by the director and artists of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center in Astana. The performance was a highlight of the night, leaving the audience enthralled.

Phоtо credit: The Embassy of India in Astana

Adding a unique flavor to this year’s festivitities, the Embassy partnered with the Tea Board and Coffee Board of India to promote India exports. Two expert tea sommeliers traveled all the way from India to Astana specifically for the event, offering guests an authentic tasting experience.

The celebration concluded with a raffle draw featuring prizes by Air Astana, IndiGo Airlines, Imperial Tailoring Astana, Zhania Medical LLP, and India Gate Restaurant.

Phоtо credit: The Embassy of India in Astana

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 2026 is going to be a huge year for India as it is gearing up to host the India AI Impact Summit and the BRICS Summit.