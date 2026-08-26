Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education

Under a decree signed by President Tokayev, teachers were honored for their significant contributions to the development of education and their distinguished service to the country.

The awards included: Parasat and Qurmet Orders, the Eren Enbegi Ushin Medal (“For Distinguished Labor”), and the Shapagat Medal.

The honorary title Kazakstannyn enbek sinirgen ustazy (“Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan”) was also conferred on distinguished teachers.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had addressed the plenary session of the annual Republican Conference of Teachers.