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    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education

    17:27, 26 August 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented state awards to a number of teachers in recognition of their outstanding achievements in education and special services to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Under a decree signed by President Tokayev, teachers were honored for their significant contributions to the development of education and their distinguished service to the country.

    The awards included: Parasat and Qurmet Orders, the Eren Enbegi Ushin Medal (“For Distinguished Labor”), and the Shapagat Medal.

    The honorary title Kazakstannyn enbek sinirgen ustazy (“Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan”) was also conferred on distinguished teachers.

    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh president honors teachers for outstanding achievements in education
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had addressed the plenary session of the annual Republican Conference of Teachers. 

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Awards Education
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