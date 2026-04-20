Renowned Kazakh poet Mukhtar Shakhanov passes away at 84

He was born on July 2, 1942, in Kaskasu village, Turkistan region.

His first poem Syrdarya was published in 1959, and his debut collection, titled Happiness, was released in 1966.

Mukhtar Shakhanov authored over 30 poetry books, including Ballads (1968), New Moon (1970), and Through the Centuries (1988).

He co-authored the essay The Hunter’s Cry Over the Abyss and the play Night of Paying Respects to Socrates with Chingiz Aitmatov.

Mukhtar Shakhanov served as a deputy of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR and Kazakhstan.

He played a key role in the early years of Kazakhstan’s democracy.

Over the years of independence, he defended the Kazakh language and cultural heritage.

Throughout the years, he held positions as a member of the Kazakh Majilis and Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

He worked as the editor-in-chief of the literary magazine Zhalyn.

The Culture and Information Ministry expressed condolences to his family and the Kazakh people, noting the unique ability of Mukhtar Shakhanov to combine artistic mastery with civic responsibility.

Courageous character, lofty spirit, steadfastness in defending justice, and devotion to the national interests of Mukhtar Shakhanov will forever remain in the memory of the people, the condolence letter reads.

Last December, the Head of State offered condolences over the death of renowned scholar Zhabaikhan Abdildin.