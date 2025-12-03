Head of State offers condolences over death of renowned scholar Zhabaikhan Abdildin

In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Zhabaikhan Abdildin, laureate of the State Prize and holder of the Orders Parasat and Barys, 2nd and 3rd Degree.

“Zhabaikhan Mubarakuly was an outstanding scholar who expanded the horizons of philosophical knowledge and earned wide recognition within the academic community. A distinguished thinker and mentor, he authored fundamental scientific works and trained a whole generation of talented students. He contributed to strengthening the country’s sovereignty and took an active part in landmark events,” the telegram reads.

Zhabaikhan Abdildin, a renowned Kazakh philosopher, passed away at the age of 93.