Renowned Kazakh filmmaker Ardak Amirkulov passes away

The Ministry of Culture and Information extended condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, students, and fans.

Amirkulov dedicated his life to the development of Kazakhstan’s national cinema, making an invaluable contribution to the country’s film industry. He was not only a talented director but also a teacher who mentored several generations of filmmakers.

"The bright image of Ardak Zhamansaryuly, his dignified life, and his invaluable contribution to the development of Kazakh culture and cinema will forever remain in the memory of the people," the ministry said in a statement.

Among Amirkulov’s most acclaimed works are The Fall of Otrar, Abai, and Farewell, Gulsary! These films became important milestones of Kazakh cinema’s golden era. The ministry noted that his films were recognized for their deep exploration of Kazakhstan’s history, cultural values, and human experiences, earning widespread appreciation from audiences and film professionals.

In 2024, Amirkulov’s 1991 historical drama The Fall of Otrar underwent a 4K restoration as part of the World Cinema Project, an initiative dedicated to preserving significant works of global cinema.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to the family and close ones of Ivan Gapich, a Khalyk Kakharmany (People's Hero of Kazakhstan) and veteran of the Great Patriotic War and labor.