Head of State expresses condolences following passing of People’s Hero Ivan Gapich

In a telegram of condolence, Tokayev paid tribute to Gapich's lifelong service to the country, describing him as a man of integrity, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to duty.

The president noted that Gapich volunteered to serve on the front lines during the Great Patriotic War, where he served as a communications specialist. After returning home, he devoted many years to public service in Kazakhstan's prosecutor's office, earning the respect of colleagues and society through his professionalism and strong moral principles.

Tokayev said Gapich's life exemplified patriotism, loyalty to duty and oath, and a steadfast commitment to justice, adding that his memory would remain in the hearts of the Kazakhstani people.

Earlier, it was reported Ivan Gapich, a People's Hero of Kazakhstan, World War II veteran, and labor veteran, had passed away in his 104th year.