Renowned Kazakh composer Bakir Bayakhunov passes away

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information expressed its deepest condolences to the composer's family, relatives, colleagues, and students.

Bayakhunov dedicated his life to music and made a significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s school of composition. His works combined Kazakh musical heritage and traditional melodies of Eastern peoples with European classical music, enriching the country’s cultural legacy.

Bayakhunov taught at the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory for more than 40 years, training generations of professional musicians. He not only shared his knowledge but also inspired students to value art and develop their own creative paths.

His rich musical legacy, dedication to teaching, and lasting influence on Kazakhstan’s cultural life will continue to be remembered.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University had announced the death of Nina Kayupova, a prominent figure in Kazakhstan’s medicine and one of the founders of the Scientific Center of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology.