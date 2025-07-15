Kazakhstan’s medicine legend Nina Kayupova passes away

The Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University community extends its deepest condolences to the family members and close ones of Nina Kayupova, acknowledging the irreparable loss, said the University’s press service.

Renowned doctor, scholar, teacher and public figure Nina Kayupova pioneered the modern obstetric and gynecological service in Kazakhstan. She was among the founders of the Scientific Center of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology.

Under her leadership, a new direction of medical science – reproductive ecology – was established in Kazakhstan. Nina Kayupova contributed to the work of the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Family-Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President. She served as the head of the National Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, shaping the sector’s development for several decades.

In 1991, Nina Kayupova took on the role as the head of the Women’s Council, joined the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. In 1995, she became a member of the Academy of Preventive Medicine of Kazakhstan.

