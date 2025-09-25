Renowned British educational organization expresses readiness to cooperate with Uzbekistan

Dukes Education unites more than 30 educational institutions, including schools, colleges, nursery schools, and learning centers. Among them are Cardiff Sixth Form College, Oxford Sixth Form College, Rochester Independent College, and other well-known institutions.

Today, the network operates not only in the United Kingdom but also in Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, and Portugal. Additionally, the organization helps students gain admission to leading universities worldwide, including Ivy League universities in the United States.

During the talks, the British side highly praised the large-scale reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan’s education sector and expressed its readiness to establish cooperation with both relevant government bodies and private educational institutions in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and Jordan are taking cooperation in education to a new level.