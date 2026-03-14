Renovated Regional History Museum opens its doors in Karaganda

The region’s history is now showcased in a modern format using multimedia and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, making the project one of the largest transformations of museum spaces in the region in recent years.

Among the first to see the updated museum were the akim (governor) of the Karaganda region, Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, along with members of the public, scientists, and cultural figures.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

According to the governor, the museum has become a modern space where history is presented in a new format.

“I liked the overall approach. What we saw during the project presentation has now been fully implemented. The history of our region and the country is presented here — from ancient times to the present day — with the use of artificial intelligence and modern technologies. I am confident that visitors will appreciate it. I would like to thank everyone who took part in implementing the project — the builders, specialists and museum staff,” said Bulekpayev.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Zharas Kenzhegali, dean of the history faculty at Karaganda Buketov University, noted that the updated exhibition will serve as an important platform for educational activities.

“The exhibition is presented on a large scale, with many new materials on the history of the Karaganda region added. We have long cooperated with the museum, bringing students here and organizing internships. Now this work will continue in a new format — for students and master’s degree candidates it will serve as a good base for study and training,” he said.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

Cultural figure Rymbala Omarbekova noted that the museum has become more modern and engaging for visitors.

“I remember the museum in its previous form well — it was good. But what we saw today is a completely different format. Thanks to modern technologies, ancient exhibits literally come to life. Most importantly, the exhibition sparks interest among young people,” she said.

The Karaganda Regional History Museum was founded in 1932. Its last major re-exposition took place about 15 years ago. The new design project was selected through a competitive process. Before the work began, museum staff studied the experience of leading museum venues both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games has presented the new visual identity of the VI World Nomad Games, scheduled for September 2026 in Kyrgyzstan.