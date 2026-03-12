2026 World Nomad Games new visual identity unveiled

At the center of the design is a tree cross-section, with its rings symbolizing time, memory, and the strength of traditions passed down through generations.

Photo credit: Kabar

Lines radiating from the core resemble an echo, reflecting an idea that originated in Kyrgyzstan and later spread internationally. The spiral shape also evokes the Milky Way, which once guided nomads and today represents movement, the search for direction, and cultural connection.

Photo credit: Kabar

The graphic style draws inspiration from ancient engravings and rock carvings. Simple, expressive forms create a universal visual language that resonates with international audiences and adapts easily to both digital platforms and large-scale visuals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kyrgyzstan is taking steps to legally cement its status as the spiritual and coordinating center of the World Nomad Games. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy developed a corresponding bill, which was released for public discussion.