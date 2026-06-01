Renovated Balkhash airport welcomes first flights

Following a major reconstruction, the airport has reopened to passengers and is set to accommodate rising tourist traffic to Karaganda region’s resort areas.

Qazaq Air will operate daily flights from Astana.

Meanwhile, SCAT Airlines will offer flights from Almaty six times a week.

Ticket prices remain affordable thanks to state subsidies.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

“The airport modernization was carried out on the instructions of the Head of State. About 90% of the project’s funding came from the republican budget, including a portion derived from recovered assets,” said Maksat Mukashev, head of the transport and highways department.

Over the past two and a half years, the airport has undergone extensive modernization. The works included reconstruction of the taxiway and apron, construction of a new special transport service building, and the acquisition of 10 units of modern airfield equipment.

Significant improvements were also made to the passenger terminal.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

“The terminal building dates back to the 1960s and features distinctive architecture. Our main goal was to preserve its historic appearance while fully modernizing the interior. The airport now meets modern standards,” Mukashev said.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

Among the new additions are modern arrival and departure halls, upgraded security screening equipment, a baggage conveyor system, and electronic information boards. The airport also offers a mother-and-child room, a medical office, and a cafeteria, along with improved facilities for passengers with reduced mobility.

The upgrade boosted the airport’s capacity to 80 passengers per hour.

The airport has also launched a tourist information center, providing visitors with information on attractions and travel routes in Balkhash and across the region.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

One of the first passengers on the Astana–Balkhash flight was Natalya Mcheniya, a native of Balkhash who now lives in Germany.

“The last time I visited Balkhash was five years ago, and the journey was very difficult. This time the flight took about an hour — it was very convenient and comfortable,” she said.

The development of transport infrastructure in the region is continuing. An additional train service between Karaganda and Balkhash will be launched during the summer season, while major renovation works have already been completed at the Balkhash-2 railway station. Officials expect these improvements to make the region’s main resort destination even more accessible to tourists.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's most popular summer train destinations had been revealed.