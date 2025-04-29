Remains of Kazakhstani WWII soldiers brought back to Astana

Photo credit: Defense Ministry

The ceremony honoring the transfer of remains to the family members was held at the National Military and Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces.

Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major General Shaikh-Khassab Zhazykbayev said, the Defense Ministry, Atamnyn Amanaty society and search brigades from Kazakhstan and foreign countries are still working to recover soldiers who went missing during the war.

As stated there, over 241,000 Kazakhstanis went missing during WWII. Remains of 19 Kazakhstani soldiers have already been brought back home.

Representatives of the embassies of Russia and Belarus in Kazakhstan, the military, veterans of the Armed Forces, students and relatives of the soldiers who died in WWII attended the ceremony.

It is worth reminding, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree establishing the Jubilee Medal “80 Years of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War” to honor the veterans, war workers and other participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.