Head of State signs decree establishing jubilee medal to mark 80 years of Great Victory

22:00, 26 March 2025

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Wednesday a decree establishing the Jubilee Medal “80 Years of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War” to honor the veterans, war workers and other participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, Akorda reports.

Akorda
Photo credit: Akorda

The decree takes effect since the day of its official publication.

Earlier, State Counselor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin said that Great Victory Day is an important sacred date for the people of Kazakhstan at the Russia-Kazakhstan: Topical Issues of Mass Media Interaction media forum held in Moscow.

