Religious leaders recommend creating online spiritual knowledge center

“We recommend that the Secretariat of the Congress creates an international online center with an electronic library of texts and documents of the Congress, participants’ and experts’ speeches as well as media projects reflecting the ideas and objectives of the forum,” the final document of the Congress reads.

Earlier, Cardinal George Koovakad, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, read out the text of the final document of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions – the Astana Declaration of Peace 2025.

The document was adopted by a majority of the Congress delegates and will be forwarded to authorities, political and religious leaders around the world, international and regional organizations, civil society institutions, as well as religious associations and leading experts. It will also be distributed as an official document at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.