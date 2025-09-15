President Tokayev meets MWL Secretary General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

The President thanked the MWL Secretary General for his consistent support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives to develop interreligious dialogue and his significant contribution to promoting the ideas of peace and harmony.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the issues of preserving interreligious and intercultural accord occupy a special place in Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy.

According to him, this is also proved by the fact that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has been held for 22 years. He stressed that the forum is aimed at uniting efforts in the name of strengthening global security and stability.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence in further strengthening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary General of the Muslim World League highly appreciated the Congress traditionally hosted by Astana as a unique platform for exchange of views and promotion of universal human values. He wished wellbeing and prosperity to Kazakhstan.

The Head of State awarded Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa with the 1st degree Dostyk Order for his significant contribution to strengthening interfaith accord in the world and popularizing Islamic civilization.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his 70th birthday.