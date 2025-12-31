Relief work underway as floods and snow leave 9 dead across Iran
13:13, 31 December 2025
Severe weather including floods, heavy snowfall and blizzards across Iran over the past 72 hours has killed at least nine people and injured 15 others, while two people remain missing, the Iranian Red Crescent said on Tuesday, IRNA reports.
In a statement, the Red Crescent said its rescue teams had provided emergency and relief assistance to more than 17,000 people in 25 provinces as a series of storm systems triggered flooding and snow-related incidents.
Rescuers freed 3,948 vehicles trapped by snow, blizzards, or floodwaters during the three days, the statement said, adding that 364 operational teams comprising about 1,250 relief workers had been deployed.
