Relief work underway as floods and snow leave 9 dead across Iran

In a statement, the Red Crescent said its rescue teams had provided emergency and relief assistance to more than 17,000 people in 25 provinces as a series of storm systems triggered flooding and snow-related incidents.

Rescuers freed 3,948 vehicles trapped by snow, blizzards, or floodwaters during the three days, the statement said, adding that 364 operational teams comprising about 1,250 relief workers had been deployed.

As written before, Morocco flash floods death toll rises to 37.