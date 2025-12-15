Morocco flash floods death toll rises to 37

State-owned broadcaster SNRT News reported, citing local officials, that at least 14 people were hospitalized, including two in intensive care, following the sudden downpour on Sunday.

Heavy rain inundated large parts of the city of Safi, located about 300 kilometers south of Rabat, within a short period. Social media footage showed torrents of muddy water sweeping away cars, garbage bins, and debris from streets. Authorities said at least 70 homes and businesses in the city’s historic old city were flooded after just one hour of intense rainfall.

In a statement, the Safi governorate said search and rescue operations remain ongoing, while emergency services have taken measures to secure affected areas and provide assistance to residents.

Flood damage disrupted transportation, cutting off traffic along several roads leading to and from the port city.

Casablanca-based newspaper Le Matin reported that provincial road 2300, linking Safi to the nearby town of Hrara, was among the worst-affected routes.

Local authorities also suspended school classes across Safi province on Monday as a precautionary measure, according to Le Matin.

By Sunday evening, floodwaters had largely receded, leaving behind mud-covered streets and damaged properties as residents began salvaging belongings.

Morocco’s national weather service warned that more heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday, raising concerns over further flooding. The country has recently experienced widespread rainfall and snowfall in the Atlas Mountains, following seven consecutive years of drought that severely depleted major reservoirs.

Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology said 2024 was the hottest year on record for the country.

In 2021, heavy rain killed 24 people in Morocco when floodwaters engulfed an illegal underground textile workshop in Tangier. Torrential rains also caused widespread flooding in 2014 and 2015, according to state media.

