Relic sites dating back to Sui, Tang dynasties discovered in China's Xi'an

Photo credit: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology/Handout via Xinhua

The excavation was conducted by the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology in October 2023 ahead of a local construction project in the city's Beilin District. The relic site was identified within the ruins of the Tongyifang, a residential compound for high-ranking officials and dignitaries in the renowned Chang'an City during the Sui and Tang dynasties.

A total of 27 ancient relic sites were discovered during the excavation, comprising 21 ash pits, five wells and one ditch, with 25 of these sites confirmed to date back to the Sui and Tang periods.

Photo credit: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology/Handout via Xinhua

Seventy-three pieces or sets of artifacts were also unearthed, primarily ceramics and architectural components, along with a few copper coins, iron objects, and shells.

These findings provide crucial new information for understanding of the layout and evolution of residential quarters in the ancient city of Chang'an. The unearthed ceramics offer new materials for research on social life during the Sui and Tang dynasties.

It is worth reminding, Kazakh archaeologists made sensational discoveries in the territory of the Tolebaitobe 2 ancient burial ground near the village of Karaspan in Ordabasy district, Turkistan region.

The joint delegation of the Archaeology Centre of the Zhanibekov South Kazakhstan State Teacher’s Training University, National Historical and Cultural Museum Reserve Ordabasy and Leiden University (The Netherlands) unearthed burial mounds dated back to the epoch of Kangju (I century BCE-IV century BC).