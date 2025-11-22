Regular smoking impacts hair loss, doctors warn

Specialists note that while hereditary factors remain a major cause of hair thinning, tobacco use is a preventable risk that directly affects both hair density and pigmentation.

More than 80 million people experience hair loss, and research shows that smokers face a significantly higher likelihood of developing androgenetic alopecia. Medical reviews explain that nicotine reduces blood circulation to the scalp, limiting nutrients needed for healthy follicle function. Toxins in cigarette smoke also damage DNA and weaken follicle structure, slowing growth and increasing hair shedding.

Smoking influences hormone levels as well. Elevated androgens, including dihydrotestosterone, can shrink follicles and shorten the natural growth cycle, causing hair to fall out sooner. The habit also intensifies oxidative stress, provoking inflammation and premature cell aging.

Studies confirm its effect on early graying. Research published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal reported that about half of smokers surveyed developed gray hair before 30, with smokers showing a two and a half times higher risk of premature graying than nonsmokers.

For women, experts add that smoking may disrupt estrogen levels, further affecting hair growth patterns. While evidence linking smoking to hair loss is strong, scientists say more data is needed on the extent to which quitting restores hair.

Health professionals stress that avoiding tobacco remains one of the most effective steps to protect overall health, as well as the condition and appearance of hair.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that, in a scientific breakthrough offering new hope to millions affected by hair loss, researchers at National Taiwan University developed a topical serum capable of restoring hair growth in less than three weeks.