Taiwanese scientists develop natural serum that regrows hair in 20 days

The formulation, made from naturally occurring fatty acids, has demonstrated impressive results in both laboratory studies and early self-experiments.

According to Professor Sung-Jan Lin, who led the research, the discovery was inspired by the body’s natural response to irritation and injury. “Skin injury not only induces tissue inflammation but also stimulates hair regeneration,” he explained. “Our research shows that fatty acids can achieve similar effects safely and effectively.”

The findings were published in the journal Cell Metabolism, a leading publication specializing in molecular biology and medical science. The study explores how fat cells in the skin can be activated to regenerate hair follicles, a process that mimics natural healing mechanisms.

Professor Lin personally tested the serum during its early stages. “I applied these fatty acids, dissolved in alcohol, on my thighs for three weeks and found it promoted hair regrowth,” he told New Scientist.

Animal trials also confirmed the effect. When researchers applied an irritant called sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) to shaved mice, it caused eczema-like inflammation that triggered new hair growth within 10 to 11 days. To replicate the process without irritation, the team developed a serum using oleic acid and palmitoleic acid, both found naturally in human fat tissue and plant oils.

“Oleic and palmitoleic acids are abundant in our bodies and in many plant oils, so they can be safely used,” Lin noted. Unlike chemical-based treatments, the NTU serum relies entirely on natural compounds, potentially making it safe for over-the-counter use.

The research team has patented the formula and plans to begin clinical trials on human scalps to determine the optimal dosage and confirm long-term safety. If successful, the serum could offer an affordable, non-invasive solution to hair loss, marking a significant advance in regenerative dermatology.

Earlier, it was reported that widely used COVID-19 vaccines may offer an unexpected benefit for cancer patients by enhancing their immune systems’ ability to combat tumors, according to new research published in Nature.