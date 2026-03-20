Regional tensions push Kazakhstani tourists to avoid Middle East countries, opt instead for Southeast Asia

Tour cancellations as well as rebooking efforts are being reported, the travel agency Kaztour told Qazinform. “Yet, most trips are rebooked for a later date.”

There have been lately cancellations and rebooking of tours to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. In so doing, it is important to note that tourists most commonly do not cancel their trips entirely, but rather opt for alternative destinations. Most often these include Southeast Asian countries – Vietnam, Thailand, and China, where there is a surge in demand, the company said.

Kaztour also provided comments regarding the travel situation in one of the Middle Eastern countries – Egypt, as well as Türkiye and Azerbaijan, where recently drone attacks were reported.

As of today, official reports indicate flights are operated on safe routes, and tourism infrastructure operates normally. Hotels are in full swing, with guests sharing positive feedback on their travels, the company told Qazinform.

“Travelers are free to plan their trips, as these countries have fully reopened to visitors,” the travel agency added.

Travel agencies generally advise against rushing to postpone a trip if the situation is stable and there are no official restrictions in place. It is also recommended to check the official guidelines and seek counsel from the agent first. Kaztour stressed "there are alternative options, should any concerns arise."

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstanis are urged to avoid all travel to the Middle East.