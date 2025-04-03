EN
    Regional office of European Investment Bank to open in Uzbekistan

    18:43, 3 April 2025

    In the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, an Agreement was signed on the establishment of a regional office of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Uzbekistan, UzA reports. 

    European Development Bank
    Photo credit: UzA

    Founded in 1958, the European Investment Bank is the EU’s leading financial institution.

    It is noteworthy that the opening of the office in Tashkent will enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and increase the volume of investment directed toward the development of the green economy, innovative industries, and modern infrastructure in Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region.

    As earlier reported, the first-ever EU - Central Asia summit is to take place on April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

    World News Uzbekistan Banks Europe EU Investments Central Asia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
