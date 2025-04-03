Regional office of European Investment Bank to open in Uzbekistan

Founded in 1958, the European Investment Bank is the EU’s leading financial institution.

It is noteworthy that the opening of the office in Tashkent will enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and increase the volume of investment directed toward the development of the green economy, innovative industries, and modern infrastructure in Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region.

As earlier reported, the first-ever EU - Central Asia summit is to take place on April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.